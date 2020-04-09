Ting Tang Tina’s First Single Off Its Forthcoming Album Is A Surfy, Lovelorn Dream. And Yes, It’s Giving Us Heart Eyes.

Ting Tang Tina – “Heart Eyes”

RIYL: Being sick with love.

What else you should know: Ting Tang Tina is made up of members still in their teenage years, and yet they’re already crafting a mature sound for their upcoming full-length LP.

The band’s latest single, “Heart Eyes,” is a soft rock ballad, and the first taste of their upcoming new album. The song comes as a bit of a much-anticipated peek into the indie-rock outfit’s evolved sound since 2018’s Love Is Trippy.

”Heart Eyes” harkens back to the early days of beachy, lethargic tunes of Best Coast with dreamy vocals from Ruby Lewis, before switching course with uptempo riffs. Drummer Aidan Bumgardner also does a fantastic job of supporting the groove’s build up around the song’s halfway mark.

With a chorus of, “Will you love me with your heart eyes/And if I stay on my safe side/Then will you love me with your heart eyes,” the lovesick track is a balancing act of romance and heartbreak at the same time. Again, a tonal shift cleverly bolstered by the song’s tempo shift.

In the last minute or so of the song, it all comes to a near halt before breaking into a head-bopping outro, bringing the storytelling — both lyrically and sonically — full circle.

Not only has Ting Tang Tina given us something to get through these tough times with in what they fittingly call a “a lil quarantine treat,” they have also reminded us the future of the DFW indie-rock scene is in good hands.