Check Out The Just-Dropped Freestyle From S3nsi Molly — A Barely-Minute-Long Track That Has Us Running It Back And Back Again.

S3nsi Molly — “Side Piece”

RIYL: Running it back.

What else you should know: S3nsi Molly is likely gearing up for what’s likely to be her official, major-label solo moment, as she has already teased us with a couple tracks, including last year’s “Rugers Freestyle.”

The recent Def Jam signee had a breakout year in 2019 with longtime friend and collaborator Lil’ Brook. The two released a joint full-length titled Dumb Sh*t: The Album, caught the attention of Def Jam and even landed the now-lauded streaming achievement of vitality on TikTok.

Though she released a couple EPs back in 2018, we’ve been eager to hear Molly’s flow get the light it deserves on its own with a full force behind it, and now that she’s got that Def Jam co-sign, we know she’s cooking something — “Side Piece” has it fired up.

“Pretty bitch be thuggin/Yeah I’m really with that/When he get 50 give me 20/Make him split that/They say it’s smoke/Then I want War/Make ‘em spin that” she spits over a heavy, snare-assisted beat.

“Side Piece” will leave you ebbing and flowing just one listen in, but not for long — the video’s runtime sits at just 1:15. And if that wasn’t enough of a tease, as of now, the only place you can hear it is YouTube.

S3nsi Molly release “Side Piece” on streaming services challenge!

But for now we’ll do as she says in making us spin that: