Rami’s Latest Single Is A Sexy And Bouncy Lo-Fi Track With An Impressive Collection Of Fingerprints From A Diverse Array Of Talent.

Rami – “Sunflowers”

RIYL:‌ Felix, Soul Capsule, Harrison BDP.

What‌ ‌Else‌ ‌You‌ ‌Should‌ ‌Know:‌ Dolfin Records is at it again – this time, they brought a village.

Producers Rami and Stephen Carmona have joined forces to create “Sunflowers”, the new single from the former’s upcoming EP titled When I Say That, I Mean, scheduled to be released this March.

The visuals, created by Dallas-based 3D artist Ghostdrank, perfectly capture the track’s revolving instrumentation through the spinning and transforming series of flowers with faces. While the flowers are cutesy, animated figures, there are a few weeds in the mix with malicious faces creating an extra layer of mystery to the single. The impressive accompanying graphics are just the cherry on top to a track that clearly stands tall on its own as the song asserts itself into our ears.

Looping throughout the songs is a modulated voice asking, “do you think about us?” which makes this track the perfect for playing after you’ve had two glasses of wine and are thinking of sending an ill-mannered inquisitive text to an old lover. Go ahead and pour another glass and turn up the hearty bass – another standalone layer to the track provided by L.A.-based bassist and composer Max Gerl.

From production to visual presentation, this track has it all packaged in one nifty little track – a small and impressive appetizer preparing us for Rami’s forthcoming EP and just about everything else Dolfin Records has up their sleeves.