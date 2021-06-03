The Mysterious Dallas Synthwave Musician’s Latest Release Is Yet Another Banger Readymade For Late-Night Raves And Car Rides Alike.

Mega Drive — “Wire Rot”

RIYL: the soundtrack to The Guest and Top Gun

What else you should know: Dallas’ still-mysterious Mega Drive has returned with another stellar collection of compelling instrumental material.

On May 5, the prolific electronic musician released Neuroframe, an album whose second track — “Wire Rot” — features the same kind of ball-to-the-wall dark synthwave we’ve come to expect from the performer throughout the years.

We’ve made no secret that we love what this person does, even though we have zero clue who they are. That’s fine. Most times, knowing who makes the music is important in telling the ongoing story of an active artist, but Mega Drive doesn’t need that hook hook. The music made is fascinating on its own accord, and the holes left for the audience to fill are just part of the game at play.

Like a lot of Mega Drive tunes, “Wire Rot” is propelled by strong upbeats from drum machine loops, which gives a springboard for all sorts of keyboard bloops and bleeps. Think of the beautiful blend of old and new heard on the soundtrack of The Guest (which includes SURVIVE, Gatekeeper, Front 242 and Sisters of Mercy), and you have an idea of its vibe. For lack of a better music critic go-to words here, there’s darkness and atmosphere aplenty, making it perfect for a late-night rave or drive through total darkness. Add in a lead guitar riff that is not really out of place with the leads Steve Stevens put on the classic “Top Gun Anthem,” and you’ve got “Wire Rot.”

Technically, this is dance music, but you can experience a mind-altering experience listening to Mega Drive on your headphones while you work too. It can also serve as music to cue up when you don’t want to think about life.

So, rather than deciphering who the hell this person is behind all this material, just click play and let your ears take you somewhere else.

The idea with Mega Drive, as ever, is to simply enjoy the ride.