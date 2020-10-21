Denton Musician Matt Young Enlists Honin For A Dreamy Wash Of Jazz Piano And Fizzy Synth On The Opening Track Of His New EP.

Matt Young, Honin – “Always Will”

RIYL: Reminders to breathe.

What Else You Should Know: Matt Young is a composer, dummer and educator based in Denton. As the son of a pianist and vocalist, music was simply a part of his upbringing, so it’s no surprise Young plays drums for various bands across the DFW area and appears on over 50 albums.

He released his debut EP titled Headspace in 2017 before dropping his second EP, Whenever You’re Ready, in August, which features artists like Brad Kang, Jacob Smith and dream-pop artist Honin. The latter of which is featured on the opening track, “Always Will.”

The two come together to create a song that embodies comfort and serenity through a jazz piano soundscape. Honin’s dream-pop background shows through the glitchy synth-bass in the middle of the song. The drums take center stage near the middle of the crescendo, which makes “Always Will” feel like the sun rising over the slopes to open up the horizon.

The song as a whole is the perfect resemblance to the album cover art “Always Will,” and the rest of the Whenever You’re Ready EP is the perfect chill music to work to.

With all the bustling tumult of 2020, we could all use more music like this.