The Lead Single Off Indie-Electronic Artist Kevowah’s Debut EP Is A Vibrant, Dance-Ready Introduction To One Of Dallas’ Most Exciting New Acts.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Kevowah – “Here We Go”

RIYL: Dancing.

What Else You Should Know: At the top of the month, Arlington-based indie-electronic solo artist Kevin Serrano aka Kevowah dropped his debut EP, and it’s worth keeping on your radar.

I say keeping because if you’re plugged into my weekly playlist series, you have likely already heard a couple of his songs from the new EP filled in among some of Dallas’ best new music.

Aptly titled Episode One, Kevowah’s six-song EP is awash with vibrant, crunchy synth and pedal-heavy guitar licks, and “Here We Go” elevates this at the EP’s core. The song bursts open with nearly two minutes of cosmic instrumental runs before a brief disclaimer verse from Serrano that leads with “I’m not gonna say too much/I Just wanna say this one thing/I have enjoyed my time with you.”

Though terse on “Here We Go,” Serrano’s vocals draw kin to Phoenix’s Thomas Mars, delivered in a sort of high-pitched, lackadaisical haze. But where the energy is subdued vocally, the track’s sonic dynamic is splashy with influences of modern indie-psychedelic a la Tame Impala and undertones of funk.

What Kevowah brews on the song never feels derivative, though. “Here We Go” is ripe with Serrano’s own blend of dance-inducing melodies.

This is the stuff of an indie electro-pop darling in the making.