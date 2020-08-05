Post-Punk Band Home Eviction’s Closing Track On Their Latest Release Lives Up To The EP’s Name In Providing Us With ‘Short Lived Fulfillment.’

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Home Eviction – “Fix Your Ache”

RIYL: Post-punk.

What Else You Should Know: Dallas punk group Home Eviction hasn’t released new music since late 2018, but the band resurfaced last November to play a small run of shows around Texas. Now they’re back with their heftiest EP to date.

The EP, titled Short Lived Fulfillment, consists of six raucous playlist-ready adds full of the same soft alt-rock sound the band has crafted thus far.

With the announcement of the EP came t-shirts and a statement via Home Eviction’s Twitter that all money made from the release will be donated to various organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as bail funds for protestors in the DFW area. If supporting both good local music and social justice causes like BLM are your bag, Home Eviction’s merch can be found on their bandcamp.

All six songs on Short Lived Fulfillment start with a catchy, distorted guitar riff smilier to that of the opening of “Fix Your Ache,” but what each unfolds into is anything but temporary enjoyment.

At a runtime of less than three minutes, Short Lived Fulfillment‘s closing track only leaves us aching for more.