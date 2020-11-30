Independent Rapper Gwap Lvrd D Returns To The Underground Scene With This Highly Anticipated Freestyle And Reminds Us That The “Gwap Way” Is The Only Way.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Gwap Lvrd D – “First Day Out Freestyle”

RIYL: Sweet freedom.

What Else You Should Know: There are many rap collectives bursting out of DFW right now, but few are as consistent as Dallas’ 500 Gwap Gang.

Freestyles recorded in celebration of that first day back in the free world are nothing new. (See: Gucci Mane, Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB and even City Girls.)

The instrumentals sound a lot like if you sampled from an unreleased track from The “Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.” Who doesn’t love a good underground track with a fun flute sample? The beat is melodic and easy to tune into — it’s fun, simple and isn’t meant to outshine the vocals. Gwap Lvrd D raps in a way that is conversational and complementary to the downtempo beat.

Time away offers a new perspective, and whether that form of travel is a new place you’ve been wanting to go or in some cases, hope to never return to again, it doesn’t matter — it’s all relative. It’s easy to create when you’ve spent a while getting your mind right.

If you’re already a fan of the 500 Gwap Gang Collective, you may be pleased to know that fellow firecracker Phee6z of the shared collective has already released remix to the freestyle, available on his SoundCloud.

Wherever Gwap Lvrd D returned from, we’re glad he’s back and getting back to recording with new music coming soon, per his Instagram. The Dallas rapper has numerous tracks with other Gwap Gang collective members like Phee6z and Zaybooty to hold us over until his new project drops. Until then, we’ll be anxiously awaiting his future drops just as we anticipated his return back to the scene.