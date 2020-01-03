Feast Your Eyes On The Mesmerizing Music Video For The Latest Single Off The Gloomy Denton Electronic Trio’s Acclaimed 2018 EP.

Felt & Fur – “We Were Two”

RIYL: morgue music.

What Else You Should Know: Denton electronic trio Felt & Fur frequently gets unusual labels bestowed upon its sound — descriptors such as “funeral pop,” “doom disco,” “pallbearer punk” and “spooky synth.”

Did we make those last two up? Maybe! But the point still stands that Felt & Fur has been honing a dark, gritty brand of synth-pop and electronica for over five years at this point. And, even a year and some change after the release of the band’s HELD EP, the trio is still making interesting moves — most recently in the form of a new music video for that EP’s “We Were Two” single.

Between the grating, dissonant synth intro and the melodic, post-punky drum machine employed throughout, the song offers its share of stark contrasts, confirming the band’s claim that its music is, despite what everyone else says, actually “genre-less.”

If you’re a fan of acts like Clan of Xymox, Drab Majesty or Crystal Castles, you may dig this song. If you have eyes, you may dig this new music video that premiered via New Noise Magazine just last week.

Felt & Fur cover photo by Ellie Alonzo via the band’s Facebook page.