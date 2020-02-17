Checkout Dali Voodoo’s Reunion Tower-Topping, Dallas AF Music Video For His Latest Single Off His Upcoming Don’t Bug Me EP.

Dali Voodoo – “Butterflies”

RIYL: A change of pace.

What Else You Should Know: Dallas-based rapper Dali Voodoo recently dropped the video for “Butterflies,” the lead song from his on-the-way EP, Don’t Bug Me.

Since we first made note of his video for “Rainwater” ahead of his 2019 album MuhammaDali, Dali Voodoo has been sort of quietly molding his own lane in the Dallas hip-hop scene. Dali’s ability to ride a vibrant beat and crisp vocals both as a rapper and singer, make for a catchy, post-mumble-rap flow on “Butterflies.”

Much like his eclectic, androgynous personal style — something he has said heavily influences his work as an artist — Dali maintains a signature sound all his own. He’s also refreshingly honest, backending lyrics of getting ratchet in the back of an Astin with “We live in a generation of being scared alone/So when we get it we don’t know how to handle it.”

The video for “Butterflies” (directed by Jeff Adair) is as colorful as Dali is. It’s also Dallas AF in that it features shots of Dali whipping donuts in Deep Ellum via a neon magenta corvette and superimposed scenes of him on top of Reunion Tower.

Dali Voodoo is unapologetically himself on “Butterflies,” and it feels like a breath of fresh, feel-good air.