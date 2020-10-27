The Standout Track From The Dallas Indie-Rock Artist’s New Album Is A Short But Sweet Breeze Of Easy-Going, Guided Meditation.

Broox – “Ayahuaska Sunrise”

RIYL: Taking it easy.

What Else You Should Know: The release of Broox’s new album was a longtime in the making. Two years and a handful of singles have passed since his last full-length, and with it all came a matured artist and fine-tuned sound.

Described by the indie-rock soloist as “an intense emotional journey”, the 11 tracks of Fatima sprout themes of self-reflection and consequential meditation. “Ayahuaska Sunrise” is perhaps the ripest example of this.

Though it’s one of the shortest songs on the LP (it clocks in at a runtime of just 1:40), the album’s median is a flashpoint, as Broox croons a mantra of “Breathe in/Breathe out/That’s what I’m talking about/Just taking it easy.” But what it lacks in length, it atones in reassuring intimacy — think of those narrated audible meditations you can find on the Calm app, except set to warm, surfy guitar licks.

“I’ve found so much inner peace and self-discovery though the development of this new album,” Broox said upon the release of Fatima. “All I want now is to share it with the world, and for us all to bond over the love felt within the vibrations.”

We’re absolutely feeling the love with “Ayahuaska Sunrise.”

<a href="https://broox.bandcamp.com/album/fatima">fatima by broox</a>

Cover photo via Broox on Bandcamp.