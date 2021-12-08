This Pop-Rock Lesbian Power Anthem Is Pure Celebration With Just Enough Edge — Plus, It Caught The Attention Of It’s Namesake.

Averi Burk — “Miley Cyrus”

RIYL: Queer pop-rock.

What else you need to know: Averi Burk is a Dallas-based singer-songwriter who is equal parts sweet and edgy.

She is neither shy or unapologetic about her queerness, which is evident on her rock ballad “But Jesus Loves Me,” released this past October. In her latest, the quick-pulsed “Miley Cyrus,” she invites a woman to be her “wild and high risk” lover. By way of an infectious chorus, she rhymes the invitation with “she a bad bitch like Miley Cyrus.”

Days before its official release, Burk teased “Miley Cyrus” via Instagram, calling it “ur new lesbian anthem.” This post caught the attention of the song’s namesake, who commented saying “Fuckkkkk yes,” followed by a series of emojis. Perhaps a collaboration is in order?

In a later post, she teased a new EP, planned for release next year. We can’t wait to hear how she blends a multitude of genres and shares a brand new story via vulnerable, raw songwriting.

Cover photo by SWEETLIFE