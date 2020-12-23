The 40 Acre Mule’s Swinging New Christmas Single Is The Perfect Spiked Holiday Elixir For A Year That Has Tried To Makes Scrooges Out Of Us.

The 40 Acre Mule – “The Big Man’s Back in Town”

RIYL:‌ Letting the holiday cheer consume you.

What‌ ‌Else‌ ‌You‌ ‌Should‌ ‌Know:‌ The bells are ringalin’ and a’jinglin’ in case you didn’t know. Of course there’s no snow, but the mice are all getting ready to lie down — or something like that.

Christmas is just two days away, and this ho ho ho-ass pandemic can’t kill our holiday spirit no matter how hard it tries. To combat quarantine complacency and remind us all to hang up our stockings, the good folks of The 40 Acre Mule and State Fair Records have gifted us with a Christmas banger in the vein of all the great rockabilly legends of yore. The new single is a follow-up to The 40 Acre Mule’s successful 2019 debut LP, Good Night and Good Luck.

“The Big Man’s Back in Town” is the double dose of swinging rhythm and rock & roll we could all use right now. Dallas’ rhythm & blues revivalists have managed a soulful ballad of bar room rock mixed with an energetic holiday cheer that’s as infectious as it is uplifting. It’s not your grandma’s Christmas song, unless granny likes to swing.

“Yes! Yes! Down from the North Pole! Yes! Yes! You’re gonna’ rock and roll,” frontman Isaiah Evans sings over lead guitarist John Pedigo’s bitchin’ guitar solo around the 1:00 mark. Of course it wouldn’t be complete with out Chris Evetts shredding a sax, too.

Until bands are allowed to get back on the road and do what they do best in post-vaccinated 2021…ish, we’ll be relying on this holiday spirit elixir to keep us jolly.