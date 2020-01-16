Fortress Fest Returns To The Heart Of Fort Worth’s Cultural District For Its Fourth Run And The Festival’s Most Diverse Lineup Yet.

The 2020 lineup for the local “boutique festival” was just announced and it’s arguably the most diverse amalgamation of acts the festival has garnered thus far.

Fortress fest will once again take place on the lawn adjacent to the Will Rogers Coliseum on April 25 – 26, with two separate stages for non-overlapping performances.

Headlining the cowtown get down is a somewhat unexpected slot from DJ and producer Diplo, who despite being behind acts like Major Lazer, Jack-U and countless other artists, wasn’t someone we would have predicted a solo set from. Fortress Fest is keeping us on our toes, we suppose. Other big-name acts slated to perform include Miguel, Cuco, Big K.R.I.T and Dallas’ own Kaash Paige.

Aside from being locally owned and operated, Fortress Fest also landed a bevy of some pretty solid local acts such as Lorelei K, Rakim Al-Jabbaar, Tippy Balady and more — you can run through the full lineup below.

As of right now, you can score two-day general admission tickets for an early bird price of $89, with two-day VIP passes sitting at an early bird price of $209.

New to this year’s iteration, however, is a Platinum VIP ticket that promises access to all VIP perks, plus exclusive access to a riser next to the main stage for the closest view possible. Also offered with this pass is access to an exclusive lounge area complete with food and drinks. You’ll be able to literally Luke Skywalk on the haters.

If you want to ensure you’ll be able to hold down the fort, grab your tickets here.

Full 2020 Fortress Festival Lineup.

Diplo

Miguel

Cuco

Big K.R.I.T.

Snow Tha Product

Sharon Van Etten

Kaash Paige

Kero Kero Bonito

The Free Nationals

Wet

Combo Chimbita

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Renizance

Rosegarden Funeral Party

PRIZM

Smoothvega

Tippy Balady

Remy Reilly

Lorelei K

Kwinton Gray Project

Son of Stan

Cover photo of Miguel by Breanna Loose.