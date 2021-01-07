Coach Tev And Trapmama Join Forces And Bounce Off One Another While Delivering A Party Anthem Tailor-Made For Pandemic Times.

Coach Tev — “Party w Friends (feat. Trapmama)”

RIYL:‌ missing your homies.

What‌ else‌‌ you‌ should‌ ‌know:‌ Coach knows what’s up.

On December 15, Coach Tev released No Worries, This Is Fine, a six-track EP featuring collaborations from various other North Texas performers such as Lexaay and Devy Stonez. For the most part, the EP was inspired and conceived during Coach Tev’s stint at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Party w Friends” is the third track off of the new EP, and it’s where listeners get to enjoy a fun interaction between Coach Tev and Arlington feminine force of nature Trapmama.

The track’s subject matter sounds like a fun and lighthearted entertainment anthem, and it’s executed in its own unique way. Coach Tev simply wants to party with his friends — just like the rest of us! — and he doesn’t need an over-the-top “party anthem” production with fifty layers of tinny synths and overpowering drum kits to convey that.

Rather, this track’s chill, playful and carefully paced does the job just fine, and Tev opens the track up with a verse that almost sounds satirical in comparison to most party-style songs. He simply describes his wardrobe and jumps into a King of the Hill– and Amy Winehouse-referencing verse that he delivers with polish — a testament to the fact that this coach, indeed, reaps the rewards of perfect practice.

Trapmama’s dynamic flow, meanwhile, provides a fun counterbalance to the proceedings by delivering an impressive, drawn-out triplet flow that only the trillest among Texas rappers can achieve.

Yes, 2020 sucked, and we spent too much of it wishing we too could be partying with our friends. But at least this track has us feeling optimistic about what’s to come from Tev and Trapmama’s beautiful new friendship in the years to come.

Cover photo via Coach Tev’s Twitter.