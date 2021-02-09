Dallas’ Damoyee Collaborated With A Classmate She’s Never Met In Person And Ended Up Writing This Bedroom-Pop Tune Entirely Remotely.

Welcome‌ ‌to‌ ‌‌Song‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Day‌,‌ ‌where‌ ‌we‌ ‌hip‌ ‌you‌ ‌to‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌new‌ ‌local‌ ‌releases‌ ‌you‌ ‌should‌ ‌be‌ ‌caring‌ ‌about.‌ ‌By‌ ‌highlighting‌ ‌one‌ ‌new‌ ‌North‌ ‌Texas-sprung‌ ‌tune‌ ‌every‌ ‌week‌ ‌day,‌ ‌our‌ ‌hope‌ ‌is‌ ‌that‌ ‌you’ll‌ ‌find‌ ‌something‌ ‌new‌ ‌to‌ ‌love‌ ‌about‌ ‌the‌ ‌rich‌ ‌and‌ ‌abundant‌ ‌DFW‌ ‌music‌ ‌scene‌ ‌five‌ ‌days‌ ‌a‌ ‌week.‌ ‌ ‌

Timothy Stone & Damoyee – “Waiting For You”

RIYL:‌ lo-fi playlists.

What‌ ‌Else‌ ‌You‌ ‌Should‌ ‌Know:‌ Multi-hyphenate North Texas native Damoyee is so talented she doesn’t even have to meet someone in person to materialize chemistry. Such is the case on her new collaboration with Connecticut-based indie artist Timothy Stone.

Though the two of them are both students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, they met virtually after returning home under quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic — quite indicative of the bizarre times we’re still living through. They wrote their new single, “Waiting For You” completely remotely from their bedrooms.

The song is soaked with nostalgic yearning for a return to the solace of friendships as we knew them in pre-pandemic days. Naturally, the isolation brought on in the last year or so has left us more conscious of the connections we took for granted before. “Waiting For You” feels like a lo-fi time capsule filled with the specific, strange brand of longing we feel these days. Even more evocative of the times is the dance they made for it on TikTok, if that’s your quarantine pastime of choice.

Through a harmonized chorus of, “How am I supposed to stay up all night/Waiting for the sun to come up again/I’m waiting for you,” Stone and Damoyee deliver a melancholic love letter.

Damoyee, who was voted our 2020 Central Track Music Honors winner for Best Female Vocalist, often blends the limits of jazz, pop and R&B. Here, her ethereal vocals are unsurprisingly right at home on a dreamy bedroom-pop track.

Now just imagine what these two could cook up if they got in the same room together.