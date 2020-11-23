Dallas Based Artist Tears Finds Her True Self Again, Both Personally And Creatively, With This Sultry Post-Break Up Track.

Tears – “B4U”

RIYL: Women who own it.

What Else You Should Know: It’s funny how heartbreak can defog the rose-tinted frames we once wore in a relationship that did us no good. Puerto Rican born, Virginia raised and now Dallas based singer Tears captures that feeling perfectly with her track B4U.

“The inspiration for B4u was the transition from who I was before a toxic relationship and who I became after,” says Tears. “It signifies trauma, the process of healing from it, and understanding my wounds.”

The track itself starts off with somber keys before building up to a full, unapologetic beat as Tears addresses the gaslighting ex-lover that claims “she was too much.” Drawing in pop and dream-scape elements on the instrumental, Tears’ sexy and sleepy vocals gently placed over the melody make us wonder who could ever make this talented songstress ever doubt herself in the first place.

The music video is simple. Shot and edited by Oak Cliff producer AZ, Tears can be seen singing and looking straight into the camera with a confident and vengeful stare letting the viewer know that she’s here and she’s not going anywhere.

“I was lucky to have met such amazing people here in Texas that became my team,” says Tears. “They all wear multiple hats. AZ, Tnght Tmrw and Adrian Contreras were all working together to make this video in such a short time.”

While toxic relationships and messy break-ups can be detrimental to anyone’s sense of self, these elements can drastically wound the ego of any artist, haunting or pausing any kind of creative venture. Tears and her creative team cranked out the video in just ten hours.

Driven, tenacious, and incredibly talented, we’ll be keeping our eye out for more visual and audible treasures from Tears herself.