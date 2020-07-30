Just When We Needed It Most, The New Electro-Pop Single From SPCMN And LO Delivers Us What Might Just Be Dallas’ Song Of The Summer.

SPCMN feat. LO – “Party Of One”

RIYL: Dancing on your own.

What Else You Should Know: Fort Worth-based electronic DJ and producer SPCMN (read: Spaceman) has been bubbling up in the North Texas music scene as of late.

The multi-hyphenate musician has collaborated with many of DFW’s rising young artists such as Ebo, Averi Burk and Lavoyce. Now he’s at his best yet with the help of Dallas pop singer-songwriter LO.

“Party of One” is the epitome of a summertime banger. LO’s pop sensibilities melded to SPCMN’s rather impressive production quality make for one damn catchy song. With a textured, soulful voice akin to Maren Morris’, LO floats through the track’s tropical house-adjacent riffs with ease, making for a collaboration bursting of chemistry. We need an entire collaborative album from these two.

The song practically begs for a solo dance in your bedroom, and the lyrics expertly match that undercurrent as LO croons, “I’m happy/By myself, no one else/All on my own, don’t need no help/No offense, but I like dancing better by myself.” To that end, the song’s socially distant music video features both artists (plus a handful of their friends, such as Dallas musicians Alex O’aiza and Larry Gee) dancing alone around their rooms. They even ask us to wear a mask in the opening of the video!

Enchanting us with a hit and remaining socially responsible? No choice but to stan.

“Party of One” is an electro-bop gem, and in a year so gloomy, it surrenders a moment of lucid fun, solidifying itself as one of our favorite 2020 DFW releases so far.