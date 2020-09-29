Denton Singer-Songwriter Somogyi’s Latest Single Explores Hazy, Alternative-Pop Themes That Have Her Ready To Risk It All.

Somogyi – “The Kind of Love”

RIYL: More women in alternative music.

What Else You Should Know: Somogyi’s latest track, “The Kind of Love” dropped in late July and is the first release since her darker 2018 EP, Sideways Dreams. Evolved from her early days of heartbreak-driven acoustics and piano ballads, Somogyi’s discography has progressed over the years, and “The Kind of Love” is indicative of such growth.

Through her delicate lyricism, it’s evident the alt-pop singer wears her heart on her sleeve, but her new trades some of that sensitivity for empowerment. Blending elements of pop, electronic and ambient music, “The Kind of Love” creates an anthem for hopeless romantics. And in a full circle moment, Hopeless Romantics is the title of her first EP.

Although a lot of her work now is best described as alternative, “The Kind of Love” is a hazy, beat-trickling song that borderlines traditional pop.

She sings “To face the kind of love/We’re both deserving of/To give it all away/Shatter every wall we’ve made” along to her minor piano chords and synth beats. Her youthful vocals and smooth instrumentals are not far off from the stylings of Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers.

Somogyi has blossomed into a musician fearlessly capable of shining light into melodic tunes, and maybe she’s even gotten a little more optimistic along the way. You love to see it.