The Fort Worth Hardcore Punk Band Puts Its Own Mark On An Iggy And The Stooges’ Classic “I Got A Right” For Its New Double-Single.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Phorids – “I Got A Right”

RIYL: Iggy and The Stooges, Black Flag.

What Else You Should Know: “I Got A Right” is an Iggy and The Stooges deep-cut single that was originally released on the live album TV Eye Live in 1978. It was also covered by The Offspring in 2010 for the then-Japanese exclusive rarity, Happy Hour.

Phorids started the year off strong opening for legendary punk acts T.S.O.L. and The Dwarves on New Years Eve at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill. Like many other bands, though, COVID-19 brought that momentum to halt. However, the band just released a double-single titled “Canceled” which features the original song “Fatal Flaw” along with an Iggy and The Stooges cover of “I Got A Right.” The Bandcamp exclusive marks Phorid’s first release with new bassist Joe Blackwood who stepped in after an original member left due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I Got A Right” is an aggressive B-side from the Stooges’ Raw Power era of late ’70s that can easily signify a transition to the skateboard culture that infected rock and roll throughout the ’80s and ’90s affectionately labeled “skate punk.” Phorids channels the ’80s-style hardcore sound well with a sped-up rendition of the track, taking more than a minute off the theatrical original version, pulling it off in a manner most often associated with Black Flag and a little bit of the Kieth Morris derivative of OFF!, as well.

It’s an interesting take on a lesser known single to be sure, and it’s good to see a local band taking on a legacy track like this.