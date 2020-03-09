The Dallas Singer-Songwriter’s Smooth, Soulful Self-Care Declaration Is A Guilt-Free Reminder Of The Importance In Alone Time.

Mandolin Nicole – “Myself”

RIYL: Alone time.

What Else You Should Know: DFW singer-songwriter Mandolin Nicole only has a handful of songs available at the moment, but that says little in the way of her rich sound.

Nicole’s smooth, drowsy vocal prowess is right at home in a time of SZA-led stylings dominating a younger, fresher audience. Settled over an R&B beat akin to that of ones heard on a “lo-fi beats to study to” playlist, Nicole’s voice embodies a sound that is of the moment.

What’s particularly grabbing about “Myself” though, is the song’s juggling of elements from both R&B and bedroom-pop. Nicole’s voice has an air of sleepy-soul, and with its pouring over the song’s mid-tempo beat, it’s hard to restrict it to one lane.

The relaxed energy of a seemingly post-breakup phase on her own terms is perhaps most evocative in the hook: “I would rather be alone with myself/I would rather take time for myself/I would rather go out with myself/I would rather be alone for my health.”

“Myself” is a hypnotic anthem for anyone who needs to be reminded of the importance of a little bit of alone time — without the guilt.