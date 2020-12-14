Narcowave’s Very Own Dro Fe Messes With Texas In This Latest Collaborative Trap Single Featuring Houston Rapper Peso Peso.

On the off chance you’re a loyal Central Track reader out in Los Angeles (and that’s some of you!) you may recognize Dro Fe from the numerous billboards that were plastered around the city back in 2019.

Even if you’re not from Los Angeles you certainly recognize his Hollywood recording studio which lent it’s space for artists like Valee and Uno the Activist to record in, while also serving as the backdrop for Blueface’s “Bleed It” music video.

The Rio Grande Valley born artist divides his time between Dallas and Los Angeles, keeping his ear to the ground when it comes to working with and investing talents all across Texas and beyond through his label Narcowave.

This explains why Dro Fe’s collaboration with Peso Peso on his latest single “Felonies” is unsurprising and exciting and certainly speaks to how he values his collaborations and craft.

“I really don’t fuck with too many people,” says Dro Fe. “I have rappers so many rappers coming through the studio that I really don’t get enamored by that type of shit — collaborations are based on what will fit my sound and then we make it happen.”

“Felonies” certainly makes it happen. The track introduction is a five-second trap house ASMR: the gentle swishing of ice in liquid and the quick huff of what’s likely a loaded cigarillo. It’s science– the puff from a joint is sonically different than that of a Backwood. For real, try it sometime and you’ll see what we mean.

“Felonies” sound is your classic trap instrumental with the bouncy high hats and clicking kick drums under a wavy layer of synthesizers we’ve come to familiarize ourselves with. Though both artists offer their own southern sounding stylistic flows, the track really shines with Dro Fe’s fun Spanglish lines reminding us he hasn’t forgotten about his gente.

When your network is this expansive, it’s important to keep your people in mind no matter how big you get. Overall though, Dro Fe prefers to stay lowkey and work on more behind-the-scenes industry operations. We asked if Dro Fe had any plans to discover and help break other Dallas artists much like he did with Tay Money.

“Tap in,” he says.