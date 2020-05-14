The Denton-Based Artist Talks Trying To Stay Creative In These Difficult Times, Finishing Up Her Next Album, Why She Won’t Join Twitter And Much More.

On Wednesday night, we caught up with Denton multi-hyphenate artist Claire Morales for the latest installment in our Quarantine Q&A series on Instagram Live.

In addition to being an acclaimed musician named by the likes of Rolling Stone as a rising talent to watch, Morales’ creativity is boundless. When she’s not tearing it up on stage as she did at our 2020 Central Track Music Honors, she also works as a graphic designer and builds monochromatic landscape art installations in her free time.

In other words, she’s literally living in her own colorful world — and that’s something to marvel at during a time that otherwise feels so dark. Quite frankly, I’m jealous of her outlook on things.

Living vicariously through her during this discussion, I found out how Morales stays inspired and manages to stay creative in a time such as this, what effects this insanity has had on the new album she’s finishing up and, most of all, why she won’t join me on the hellscape that is Twitter.

Check out our full conversation below for a brief, albeit vibrant, escape from all the madness that’s otherwise enveloping our worlds at this point.