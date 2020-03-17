Check Out Dallas Electro-Pop Artist LEV’s First Glimpse Of New Music In Nearly Two years — A Catchy, Love-Prevails-All Anthem.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

LEV – “It Was U”

RIYL: New beginnings.

What Else You Should Know: As we all continue to navigate through our uncertain future, we at Central Track haven’t stopped relying on the one thing that has always gotten us through the tough times: music.

And what a better way to do that than a little bit of new music.

The last time we heard from Dallas singer-songwriter LEV was on 2018’s Glass Ceiling. Now, the eletrco-pop artist has returned with with a catchy, love-prevails-all new single.

“It Was U,” though spry in delivery, might be LEV at her most honest work yet.

“This song was inspired by actual, true love,” she says. “The kind I have never written about before.”

Produced by Josh Goode, the track holds tight to LEV’s electronic influences, but indicates a shift to that of a specific, resurging sound in modern electro-pop music at the moment perpahos most noticeable in the intermixed outro beginning around 3:18.

The height of the song’s optimistic tone, however, comes through the pre-chorus of “Swore it off/But you made me believe/Again and again, it’s the life we lead/It’s not the end/It’s time to begin.”

Born from what LEV describes as a very vulnerable time in her personal life, “It Was U” is her own anthem of resilience.

“This song is about celebrating finding your way out on the other side and allowing yourself to be transformed by love,” she says.

Here’s to making it out on the other side. Or at least an energetic new song to add to one of your social distancing playlists.

Cover photo by Helen Jade.