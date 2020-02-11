Plus: The Office, Saved By The Bell & Full House Reunions, Dave Bautista, Brendan Fraser, John Cleese, George Takei, Christina Ricci, John Leguizamo & More.

Every year, it seems the annual nerd convention that is Fan Expo Dallas just keeps on getting bigger and bigger.

This is true in every sense, really — from the production and crowd size to the guests that get booked to the closest thing that Dallas has to its own version of the famed San Diego Comic-Con.

This year’s deal — set to go down from Friday, March 27, through Sunday, March 29, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas — looks like it’s just going to keep on following that same trajectory, too.

For proof, just look at below roster of celebs that the 2020 Fan Expo Dallas has already announced as attending this year’s deal:

Dave Bautista (Guardian of the Galaxy)

(Guardian of the Galaxy) John Stamos (Full House)

(Full House) Bob Saget (Full House)

(Full House) Dave Coulier (Full House)

(Full House) Jon Bernthal (The Punisher)

(The Punisher) Elijah Wood (The Lord of The Rings Trilogy)

(The Lord of The Rings Trilogy) Sean Astin (The Lord of The Rings Trilogy)

(The Lord of The Rings Trilogy) Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of The Rings Trilogy)

(The Lord of The Rings Trilogy) Billy Boyd (The Lord of The Rings Trilogy)

(The Lord of The Rings Trilogy) Brendan Fraser (The Mummy)

(The Mummy) John Cleese (Monty Python)

(Monty Python) George Takei (Star Trek)

(Star Trek) Christina Ricci (The Addams Family)

(The Addams Family) Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

(The Mandalorian) Levar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

(Star Trek: The Next Generation) Stephen Amell (Arrow)

(Arrow) Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

(The Walking Dead) Teri Hatcher (Lois & Clark)

(Lois & Clark) Dean Cain (Lois & Clark)

(Lois & Clark) Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell)

(Saved By The Bell) Mario Lopez (Saved By The Bell)

(Saved By The Bell) Elizabeth Berkley (Saved By The Bell)

(Saved By The Bell) Brandon Routh (Supeman Returns)

(Supeman Returns) Leslie David Baker (The Office)

(The Office) Brian Baumgartner (The Office)

(The Office) Oscar Nuñez (The Office)

(The Office) Mena Massoud (Aladdin)

(Aladdin) John Leguizamo (John Wick)

(John Wick) Weird Al Yankovic (UHF)

Those names, of course, come along with a whole bunch of other actors whose work I’m not familiar with, but you might be! You can see the whole list of to-date announced celebrity guests here.

If past years are any indication, you can also be sure to expect some cancellations and late additions in the weeks to come. (Same goes for the anime guests, the comic book guests, the voice-actor guests and so on.) Also to be expected? A shit-ton of vendors and cosplayers!

Of course, we should also note that conventions like this are never cheap: Tickets — available here — start at $25 for single-day passes and go all the way up to $449 (not counting fees) for three-day VIP passes. Those costs also all come before you factor in whatever the above-listed celebrities might charge (their rates vary) for autographs and/or photo opportunities. Keep in mind, too, that not all of the celebrities will be on hand all three days of the event, so be sure to keep tabs on their posted appearance schedules before you buy your single-day tickets.

Sound like a lot of effort and money? Maybe it is.

But, on the other hand, if you were to get dressed up like a surgeon for a photo with Weird Al, that’d probably kill on Instagram, right?