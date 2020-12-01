Feel Hot And Fancy At The Joule Lobby With This Warm, Delicious And Simple Cocktail From The Iconic Ground Floor Coffee Shop.

Welcome to The Cocktease, where we aim to weekly present you a tasteful preview and review of a cocktail in DFW that deserves your attention, mouth and monetary support. For a good time, here’s something that might fit your personal tastes, because when I sip, you sip, we sip.

Name: Spiked Hot Cocoa.

Where to get it: Weekend Coffee (1511 Commerce St, inside of The Joule Hotel in Downtown.)

Cost: $9.50

When to order: After Thanksgiving.

Ingredients: Bailey’s, Kahlua and hot chocolate.

Pairs well with: A Taschen book you’re pretending to read because you’re busy watching the leathery businessman attempt to hit it off with the woman in the bandage dress across the lobby.

A little more to sip on: Look at you! You made it to December!

It’s around this time that our defiant Texas attitudes truly shine and we’re too proud to say we’re actually cold. The ol’ seasonal denial thing — it’s like, ‘do I really need to take the long johns from the back of the closet out?’ The truth is that you do because you look really silly pumping gas in a hoodie, cargo shorts and flip flops. It’s one thing to be in denial of the cold season, it’s another to just look goofy while doing it.

Because we know you’re catching your wardrobe up to par with the season, we’re bringing you the perfect cocktails to pair. Might as well lean into the whole “winter” thing, right?

Weekend Coffee is probably not the place you’d expect to find cocktails, but this is The Joule in Downtown. In true Dallas fashion, it’s a fancy spot and has a chair, we’re putting alcohol somewhere in it.

On Weekend’s small and seasonal menu — curated by Wendy Cho and Emilio Rodriguez — is a simple and delicious Spiked Hot Cocoa made with just three little ingredients. The dynamic duo show off their culinary skills and top off the Spiked Hot Cocoa with a gorgeous tulip or swan in the form of latte art. It’s still a coffee shop, remember!

An Instagrammable and delicious cocktail, what more could the artsy millennial want?

Plus, The Joule is the perfect place to perch and people watch. Cozy up on expensive chairs with your stone mug and admire the lobby filled with priceless art. Feel free to reminisce on the days when you’d go to Midnight Rambler and there would be a chatty dude in a striped shirt telling you about the time he privately bartended for The Rolling Stones over an Espresso Martini. Ah, good times.