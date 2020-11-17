An Exclusive First Sip On The Fruity, Fun And Totally Instagrammable Trix Cereal Cocktail From Trick Pony’s Brand New Cocktail Menu.

Name: Youth Without Youth.

Where to get it: Trick Pony. (2819 Main Street, Deep Ellum)

Cost: $13.

When to order: Starting tomorrow, November 18.

Ingredients: Lemon gin, Trix-infused heavy cream, Giffard Pamplemousse, orange bitters and egg white.

Pairs well with: Cartoons, sugar rushes and post-modern existentialism.

A little more to sip on: You may recognize bar director Sam Gillespie from places like Henry’s Majestic, Atwater and Harlowe MXM. Most recently, Gillespie focused his attention on the bar menu at Trick Pony with the idea that lesser-known classic cocktails can actually be really fun. This new and improved drink menu premieres tomorrow.

When a cocktail features a familiar childhood favorite, it’s pretty hard not to have fun with it. But how exactly do you infuse the taste of Trix cereal into a cocktail? We know, it doesn’t really make sense to us either, but Gillespie explains it pretty succinctly.

“This is a riff on a classic Ramos Gin Fizz,” he says. “I infused the heavy cream with Trix cereal by letting the Trix sit in the cream for two hours and continuously stirring. I knew I didn’t want to do chocolate or cinnamon-infused cream. I wanted something that was a little different — a little more fruity.”

The Youth Without Youth cocktail is so fruity and creamy, even a wacky anthropomorphic rabbit can’t resist scratching and sniffing for it. Seriously, check out this advertisement from the 80s in which The Trix Rabbit was willing to go as far as wearing disguises and sneaking backstage at a circus just to get a bite. Much like that vintage advertisement states, this cocktail certainly has lemon and orange in every sip. Once you add that Pamplemousse liqueur, that fruit flavor is only enhanced further. If you’re looking for a savory cocktail, this one is far from it.

Think of this as the adult version of drinking the milk from the Saturday morning cereal while watching cartoons — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle tighty whities are optional.

When we asked Gillespie the origin of the drink’s name, the self-proclaimed cinephile Gillespie drew inspiration from a Francis Ford Coppola film “Youth Without Youth” based on the Romanian novel of the same name.

“Anytime I’d hear a good combination of words or a phrase that would make for a good drink, I’d write it down,” explains Gillespie. “That was one and the recipe just made sense.”

In a time like this where many folks are returning back to their childhood roots as a form of escapism from scary days, a sugary, fun and nostalgic cocktail certainly does make sense in a world full of dread.

After all, what does life really mean, anyway? Why are we drinking this? Why should we care? Gillespie has the answers to such existential questions.

“The things in life only have as much meaning as the meaning we allow them to have,” he says.

Cheers, we think!