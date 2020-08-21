The Latest Single From Bedroom-Pop Artist Kaz Moon Is A Haunting Chorale That Will Send You Floating Into A Dark Dreamscape.

Kaz Moon Feat. Luke Jr – “Centipede”

RIYL: Dark lullabies.

What Else You Should Know: This new tune from Kaz Moon feels like a side we haven’t seen from the Dallas pop artist before.

We should know by now that an artist as versatile as Moon has the ability to be unpredictable, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting when he switches it up. Moon’s colorful collection of dreamy lo-fi lullabies and dark synth-pop and R&B songs hails from the mind of singer-songwriter Cody Yao, who created Moon as both a solo music and multimedia project.

The earliest traces of the project date back to his teenage years, but it wasn’t until his senior year of college in 2017 that he made his official debut. Moon’s first album, Anomie, proved to hold the recipe for one of the most exciting young acts in Dallas. Moon’s experimentation in instrumental techniques and vocals make him a standout among the crowded genre of bedroom-pop. And though his versatility may make it difficult to pinpoint him into one genre, it’s easy to draw similarities to artists like Sophie Meiers, Rex Orange County and Roy Blair.

“Centipede” is a beautiful, intimate ballad that hauntingly longs for a world left to see. The song begins with glossy guitar chords set to Moon’s rich vocals with the lyrics, “My friends swear I keep passing on bad luck/Kept those words out my mouth/They’re just bad luck.” At the track’s crescendo, Moon’s vocal tone grows into a falsetto on top of a misty chorus and minimalistic beat before diving into the chorus’ harmonies, which sound like a dreamy choir. On its way down, “Centipede” feels like floating on a cloud as Moon drops you off and fades away.