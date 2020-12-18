If You’ve Ever Done Any Of These Super Dallas Things, You Probably Don’t Need To Worry About What’s In The COVID-19 Vaccine.

First, the good news: Even if it might take a few months before you’re able to get one yourself, COVID-19 vaccines started being rolled out to North Texas healthcare workers this week.

Now, of course, the bad news: In part due to the ongoing rise of America’s anti-vaxxer movement, a not-insignificant portion of the population is vocally expressing trepidation over being administered the injections.

While doctors are doing all they can to quell and discredit these concerns, a perhaps more appropriate counter-marketing campaign would be to fight fire with fire and address the worried parties with the same meme-based logic that they normally so willingly subscribe to.

SEE ALSO: LESSONS DALLAS BAR & RESTAURANT OWNERS LEARNED IN 2020.

Fortunately, many a shit-posting savvy Twitter user has already kicked off this effort, launching a popular new meme format meant to quash any doubts — through very relatable means — that various people might have about the vaccine.

Here’s but one example:

if u eat jack in the box tacos don’t worry about what’s in the covid vaccine — sharon (@sharonperez__) December 12, 2020

But what about relatable experiences aimed at vaccine-concerned Dallasites, specifically? Funny you should ask!

To that end…

if you’ve ever eaten a fried Oreo at the State Fair of Texas…

if you’ve ever had the “jungle punch” at an SMU frat party…

if you ever did your laundry at Bar of Soap in Expo Park (RIP)…

if you’ve ever tussled with a mugger on the Katy Trail…

if you ever got a black eye in the pit at Power Trip show…

if you’ve ever handed water to someone who just shat their pants at the Dallas Marathon…

if you’ve ever gotten a Juvederm injection from someone on D Magazine‘s Best Dallas Doctors list…

if you’ve ever shaken Post Malone’s hand…

if you (or your dog) has ever swam in White Rock Lake…

if you’ve ever partied in your underwear at the annual Halloween party on the Cedar Springs strip…

if you’ve ever used a sex toy you bought from vending machines in the bathrooms at Three Links…

if you’ve ever shared a joint with a new friend you just made on the lawn during a show at Dos Equis Pavilion…

if you’ve ever partied with the Deep Ellum riffraff at Reno’s Chop Shop Saloon…

if you’ve ever smelled Erykah Badu’s vagina-scented incense…

if you’ve ever ridden along the lazy river at Hurricane Harbor in Arlington…

if you’ve ever sweated on the tiny-ass dancefloor at the original Beauty Bar location on Henderson (RIP)…

if you’ve ever used the stall-less toilets at Adair’s Saloon…

if you’ve ever driven over and inhaled the stank of the Trinity River on a hot August day…

if you’ve ever puked in a porta potty during the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day parade…

if you’ve ever participated in the “hen call” at R.L.’s Blues Palace II…

if you ever made out with someone on the couches upstairs at The Cavern on Lower Greenville (RIP)…

if you’ve ever had Jell-O shots at the Fraternal Order of Eagles pool in East Dallas…

if you ever partied with Vinnie Paul or Dime at the Pantera house in Arlington…

if you’ve ever eaten a taco off the hood of your car in the Fuel City parking lot after 2 a.m….

if you’ve ever ordered the steak at Buzzbrews…

if you’ve ever worn a Polyphonic Spree robe…

if you’ve ever had a Tuesday night lap-dance at XTC…

if you’ve ever had Mexican candy shot at 303 Grill in Oak Cliff…

if you ever went to Disturbathon…

if you’ve ever smoked K2 in Downtown Dallas…

if you ever received a massage from a parlor near the intersection of I-35E and Royal Lane…

if you have “13” ink from Elm St. Tattoo…

if you ever did blow in the bathroom of Fallout Lounge in Expo Park (RIP)…

if you’ve ever eaten a fish you fished out of Bachman Lake…

if you ever took ecstasy from a stranger you met on the balcony at Lizard Lounge…

if you’ve ever sat in a urine-soaked seat on a DART train…

if you’ve ever taken off your heels and walked barefoot through the streets of Uptown…

if you’ve ever gotten drunk at The Goat at 8 a.m….

if you have a (469) area code…

if you’ve ever been teargassed by the Dallas Police Department…

…then you really don’t need to worry about what’s in the vaccine, bro.

A whole bunch of jerks contributed to this piece.