Dallas Indie-Pop Outfit Vasco Chronicles The Trials And Tribulations Of A Fleeting Love With Its Slow-Burning New Ballad.

Vasco – “First and Your Last”

RIYL: To get in your feelings.

What Else You Should Know: Comprised of lead singer Andres Larzabal, guitarist Brendan Winters and Matthew Paschall, Vasco formed in 2017 after the trio was in search of a greater sense of collaboration. Flash forward a few years and now the band has released four singles in 2020 alone.

The band describes its music as a combination of “raw and emotional stories within an eclectic alternative-pop style.” With its latest release, “First and Your Last,” the band encapsulates that sentiment perhaps more so than ever before.

The song begins with a ukulele, which sets a soft tone for reminiscing of a relationship’s ups and downs. The lyrics follow suit by looking back on the classic honeymoon phase at the infancy of a relationship as Larzabal croons of dates on a dash, late night drives and painful goodbyes. As the single goes on, you can almost feel the heart wrench through each lick of the acoustic guitar — when Larzabal sings “there’s always a winter that comes in the night,” it’s hard not to relate.

The music video was directed by Larzabal and features a more literal take on the song’s theme.

More than anything, “First and Your Last” is one of those songs that, though it’s open to interpretation, can be be filtered through your own personal experiences.