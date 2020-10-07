The Standout Track From The Dallas Indie Band’s Debut Album Is A Tale Of Catharsis Inspired By The Devastating Loss Of A Loved One.

Kyoto Lo-Fi – “Lady Sapphire”

RIYL: Listening to your neighbor’s music through the walls.

What Else You Should Know: Just last month, Kyoto Lo-Fi finally released its long-anticipated debut album, It’s An O.K. Life.

The four bandmates, guitarist and vocalist Nico Caruso, guitarist Gabe Santana, bassist Paul Arevalo and drummer Nehuen Erazo describe themselves as “post indie,” a term that started off as a joke, but evolved into a perfect description for their ever-changing sound. The band’s music takes influences from early 2000s indie-rock and psychedelic pop.

The new album consists of six songs — each of which is unique — but it’s the transition from the opening track titled “Neon Halo” into “Lady Sapphire” that exemplifies their signature style perfectly.

“Lady Sapphire” has a groovy kick to it thanks to its flowing guitar licks — the gorgeous guitar outro from Santana is a high point of It’s An O.K. Life. Big notes from Caruso’a aching vocal style deliver promises of “Always and forever more,” in a way that’s impressively reassuring. The dreamy vibes of the song via tremolo pick notes continue the album’s wonderful execution into the next song with the upbeat “Vanishing.”

It’s An O.K. Life captures the essence of the band’s balance of apathy and and optimism, but it’s “Lady Sapphire” that wraps it in a bow.

Cover image by Carly May.