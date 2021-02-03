From Black History Month Celebrations To Volunteer Vaccine Registration Drives, There Are Plenty Of Ways To Get Involved In North Texas.

Just yesterday, the Senate took the first major step toward passing a stimulus and relief bill when it voted 50-49 along party lines to proceed with a process called reconciliation, which avoids the requirement of 60 votes to defeat a filibuster. As soon as the House passes their own version of a budget, the entire thing will be debated for hours on end before a final vote can be held.

This means a lot can be changed between now and then. Some Democrats, such as West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have resisted going around the filibuster and are on record saying they want a more “targeted” stimulus. As late as Tuesday, he was still saying he opposed passing the bill without bi-partisan support (cue the football gag from Peanuts).

The White House has already signaled that it is open to narrowing the eligibility of direct stimulus payments, which, if adopted, could significantly limit direct payments to those facing food or housing insecurity. Indeed, 40 million Americans may face eviction when moratoriums run out and if rental and mortgage debt is not canceled. As recently as December, over 16% of Texans faced food insecurity.

Despite the resistance from Manchin and Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, Democratic leaders appear confident that they will have the votes to pass a stimulus bill. Perhaps a deal will be struck, but what that will mean for Dallasites in need, or when exactly it will come, is hard to say.

While our elected officials bicker, local organizations continue their work to support the community. In the meantime, check out these area events and organizations focused on making Dallas better.

Wednesday, February 3

Immigration Reform: Biden’s Plan, DACA and More

Have questions about immigration reform? Join immigration lawyers Nick Chavez and Martin Valko for a live discussion and Q&A at 4 p.m. regarding immigration issues under the Biden administration.

Harvest Project Volunteering & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6-8:30 p.m. or until food runs out. Volunteers are needed from 3-8 p.m.

DSA North Texas Healthcare Working Group

Interested in advocating for universal healthcare? Join the DSA North Texas Healthcare Working Group at 7 p.m. for bi-weekly meeting as they work to expand healthcare access across North Texas.

Sunrise Movement Dallas Electoral Meeting

Chat with the Sunrise Movement’s Dallas chapter for their first general electoral meeting of 2021, where they will discuss the upcoming elections and the strategy for working toward the Green New Deal.

Thursday, February 4

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at Turner Courts

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at Turner Courts, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Free Food Distribution at Friendship Baptist West Church

Friendship Baptist West Church will also offer boxes of free food starting at 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

FreshStart Employment Program

Learn about FreshStart, a city program that helps people with criminal backgrounds find employment in Dallas. This will be hosted by Dallas Public library from 1-2 p.m.

Eviction and Landlord Tenant Law Forum

Want to know more about your rights as a tenant? Join the Mexican American Bar Association of Dallas for a Q&A on tenants rights.

Friday, February 5

Black History Month Celebration at Cedar Hill State Park: Knowledge is Power Program

Get a pass to Cedar Hill State Park for a special educational program on the history and lives of Black frontier soldiers. The program is available on Saturday as well.

Free Food Distribution at Las Huastecas

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at Las Huastecas, hosted by Hunger Busters, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Saturday, February 6

South Dallas Clean Up Project with Not My Son

Want to help out in one of Dallas’ most underserved communities? Join Not My Son for a day of volunteering starting at 10 a.m. Registration is required.

Hosanna for Dallas Weekend Canvas Launch

Join District 11 candidate Hosanna Yemiru for a day of knocking doors and collecting food donations for Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas Food Pantry starting at 10 a.m.

Max the Vax Vaccine Registration Drive

Want to help Dallasites register for the vaccine? Join Dallas County Democrats as they reach out to seniors in critical areas across the county.

Sunday, February 7

Blood Drive at Trietsch Memorial

Register for a blood donation by appointment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

REACH Every Voter

Join Indivisible TX, Texans for Change and Flip The Texas House for a presentation about REACH from 2:00-3:15 p.m.

Monday, February 8

Remote Pyramids at Oak Cliff Cultural Center

Interested in exploring the experience of refugees and migration in Dallas? Stop by Oak Cliff Cultural Center to view a collaborative art work by Jan Tichy that features teenagers from Vickery Meadow and Oak Cliff.

Tuesday, February 9

Blood Drive at Vector Brewing

Want to help save lives? Donate blood outside Vector Brewing from 3-7:45 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged.

Ongoing

Donate to Feed the People Dallas

Donate to Feed the People, a Black female-operated group providing mutual-aid to Black & POC communities throughout the greater DFW area.

Donate to Camp Rhonda

Camp Rhonda is an encampment for homeless individuals, and donations will support those facing housing insecurity in Dallas.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and the people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food and partial rent.