These Next Two Weeks In Dallas, You Can Warm Up The Neighborhood, Drink The Tree, Watch Hanukkah Harry Save Christmas & More.

Merry almost-Christmas, Dallas, if you celebrate it.

We’ve got just a couple more weeks until Santa visits and we know you must be antsy to get into the holiday cheer. Or if you couldn’t care less, there’s still never a bad time for some food, music and a drink. In addition to our regular Things To Do, we’ve compiled some of the best holiday-themed events going on these next two weeks. Think of it like an advent calendar — except a lot more work.

Many of these events are benefitting charity, so if it’s not stated in the blurb, check out the extra info that’s at the link to find out if/how you can contribute to a good cause at the events you’re interested in.

Monday (12/13)

Warm Up The Neighborhood at Trees

Get into the real spirit of Christmas — bring a blanket or warm clothing item to this party to be donated to Genesis. DJ Crash and Deep Ellum Radio will be bringing the tunes while Amor y Queso will bring the food. There will also be a raffle in which the proceeds will be donated to Foundation 45.

Tuesday (12/14)

Homestead for the Holidays at Grandscape Texas

Located at The Colony Wine Bar Patio, you can sip and do crafts like floral arrangements, water marbling and calligraphy ornaments. There’ll also be live music and each ticket comes with a free drink.

Wednesday (12/15)

Robert Earl Keen’s Road To Christmas at House of Blues

This Kerville-raised Americana musician was inducted to the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame. Performing alongside him is Waylon Payne from from Nashville.

Ugly Sweater Party at Sidecar Social

Dig the ugliest sweater you got out of your closet — the ugliest sweater gets a gift card for their next visit. There’ll also be Live Band Karaoke with Time Machine.

Thursday (12/16)

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party at Dallas Comedy Club

Another ugly sweater party! This one is geared for the singles, so if you’re needing someone for the mistletoe, here’s a chance to find them (respectfully.) At 9 p.m, The Love Club Show will begin, the comedic take on The Dating Game — and you can be a contestant.

Little Jack Melody and His Young Turks Christmas Show at Dan’s Silverleaf

It’s the seventh annual Christmas miracle singalong gig. With additional music guests such as Ann MacMillan, Euphonium and Polly Maynard, it’s sure to be a hoot and a holler.

Jingle Ball Bash at The Yard in McKinney

Some of us are to children as the Grinch is to Christmas (pre-heart growing) and that’s valid. Here’s a festive adults-only event complete with photo ops with bad Santa and booze.

Friday (12/17)

Beer & Carols at Oak Highlands Brewery

Join the crew of Oak Highlands Brewery in their taproom for craft beer, food trucks, Santa and carols. If you need some extra convincing to do some Christmas caroling — there’ll be a live band leading it.

Saturday (12/18)

The Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza

This is the groups 18th year putting on its Holiday Extravaganza, so trust they know how to create a good time. The collective of musicians will be performing holiday and rock tunes and there’ll be additional guests and festive entertainment on site like face painting, stilt walkers, balloon animals and a goddamn reindeer.

The Holiday Hoedown Ft. Midland at Texas Trust CU Theatre

From Dripping Springs, Texas, this country group possesses a certain ’70s-’80s charm. This year, the band released The Sonic Ranch, which you can probably anticipate to hear a few tunes from at this show.

3rd Annual MAP Family Ho Ho Ho Down at Sons of Hermann Hall

We bet Midland’s feeling real silly about not using the ho ho hoedown pun right now — or grateful. The Mason Adam’s Project, a Dallas-based band, is leading this hoedown. Hippie Hoodoo and The Alcohol salesman will also be in tow.

Annual Holiday Onesie Party at Truck Yard

Keep the childish Christmas spirit alive by having some cocktails in a onesie. With holiday drinks — boozy and non-boozy — raffles and snowball fights. How exactly are they making the snowball fights happen? Let’s find out.

Sunday (12/19)

Unsilent Night Music Festival at South Side Ballroom

If your holiday vibe is more Nightmare Before Christmas, may we suggest this music festival? It’s been away for six years, but 2021 marks its long-awaited return. Some of this years acts: Sleeping With Sirens, Nessa Barrett, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Dallas’ LiL Lotus, The Polarity, Penny Bored, Dani Lovell, The Crown and House Parties.

Monday (12/20)

Sarah Brightman Christmas Symphony at Winspear Opera House

A Grammy nominated artist and the original Christine in Phantom of The Opera, this angel of music will be sining Christmas classics and favorites accompanied by a choir and orchestra.

Tuesday (12/21)

A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas at Meyerson Symphony Center

Even after 30 years after his passing, Count Basie’s orchestra is still playing shows around the world. I think we can all agree that jazzy Christmas music is the best Christmas music, so there’s no reason to miss out on this.

Christmas Vacation at the Majestic Theatre

As part of a holiday movie series from the Texas Theatre and Majestic Theatre, this iconic National Lampoon’s movie will be showing at the latter venue. Nobody’s walking out on this fun old fashioned family Christmas.

Friday (12/24)

A Magical Cirque Christmas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Hostess Lucy Darling will lead an evening of cirque performers set to holiday music. Appropriate for the whole family.

Hanukkah Harry Saves Christmas at Three Links

Featuring some DJ…a dude named Pete Freedman we think? Weird. Anyway, this free-to-attend Christmas Eve party will have music, games and charity raffles which will benefit Genesis Women’s Shelter and the Austin Street Center.

Saturday (12/25)

Drink The Tree at The Rustic

The Rustic puts this on every year. Spend Christmas evening by eating Tamales and drinking beer — it beats milk and cookies, we think. Pick your drinks off the Christmas beer bottle tree.

A Very Sled Zeppelin Xmas with Battle of Evermore at Lola’s Saloon

Kick Christmas music to the curb and jam out to some classic rock instead. Battle of Evermore, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will be leading this holiday party.